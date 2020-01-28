Services
Jessen Funeral Home
729 N US 31
Whiteland, IN 46184
(317) 535-6880
Calling hours
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Jessen Funeral Home
729 N US 31
Whiteland, IN 46184
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
2:00 PM
Jessen Funeral Home
729 N US 31
Whiteland, IN 46184
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Paul Sprinkle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul J. (Pete) Sprinkle

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Paul J. (Pete) Sprinkle Obituary
Paul (Pete) J. Sprinkle

Indianapolis - Paul (Pete) J. Sprinkle, 66, of Indianapolis, passed away at his home on Friday, January 24, 2020. He was nearing retirement as Vice President at a local courier company. He enjoyed playing racket sports and riding his bicycle. He was known for his smile and gentle kindness and remembered by many as the nicest man they ever knew. He was preceded in death by his parents, two sisters, and a granddaughter. He is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Elaine Sprinkle; two sons, James (Amy) Sprinkle, and John (Kimberly) Sprinkle; two brothers, Mark (Becky) Sprinkle, and Craig Sprinkle. Funeral will be held on Friday, January 31, 2020 at 2:00 PM at the Jessen Funeral Home ~ Whiteland Chapel, with calling on Thursday, January 30, 2020 from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at the funeral home. Arrangements entrusted to Jessen Funeral Home~Whiteland Chapel
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Paul's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -