Paul (Pete) J. Sprinkle
Indianapolis - Paul (Pete) J. Sprinkle, 66, of Indianapolis, passed away at his home on Friday, January 24, 2020. He was nearing retirement as Vice President at a local courier company. He enjoyed playing racket sports and riding his bicycle. He was known for his smile and gentle kindness and remembered by many as the nicest man they ever knew. He was preceded in death by his parents, two sisters, and a granddaughter. He is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Elaine Sprinkle; two sons, James (Amy) Sprinkle, and John (Kimberly) Sprinkle; two brothers, Mark (Becky) Sprinkle, and Craig Sprinkle. Funeral will be held on Friday, January 31, 2020 at 2:00 PM at the Jessen Funeral Home ~ Whiteland Chapel, with calling on Thursday, January 30, 2020 from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at the funeral home. Arrangements entrusted to Jessen Funeral Home~Whiteland Chapel
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020