Paul Jerome Vennemann
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Paul's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Paul Jerome Vennemann

Indianapolis - Paul Jerome Vennemann, 49, of Indianapolis, passed away April 24, 2020. He was born July 29, 1970 in Indianapolis, Indiana to Ruth A. (Koenig) and the late P. Joseph Vennemann.

Paul was a graduate of Pike High School. He was a semi truck driver for Martin Transport and a frequent donor to Gleaners Food Bank.

Survivors include his mother, Ruth A. Vennemann, sister, Patricia M. Vennemann, brother, Joseph A. Vennemann, sister, Maureen T. (Steven) Vedder, brother, Michael W. (Mary) Vennemann, sister, Mary Elizabeth Vennemann; eight nieces and nephews, one great nephew, and one great niece. Paul was preceded in death by his father, P. Joseph Vennemann.

A private graveside service will be held at Calvary Cemetery, Indianapolis, Indiana.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Paul's memory may be made to Gleaners Food Bank of Indiana, 3737 Waldemere Ave., Indianapolis, Indiana 46241 ( www.gleaners.org ).

Leppert Mortuary - Nora Chapel, Indianapolis, Indiana assisting with arrangements. To view the full obituary and share a memory, please visit www.leppertmortuary.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 2 to May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Leppert Mortuary & Crematory Services
740 East 86th Street
Indianapolis, IN 46240
317-844-3966
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved