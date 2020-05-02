Paul Jerome Vennemann
Indianapolis - Paul Jerome Vennemann, 49, of Indianapolis, passed away April 24, 2020. He was born July 29, 1970 in Indianapolis, Indiana to Ruth A. (Koenig) and the late P. Joseph Vennemann.
Paul was a graduate of Pike High School. He was a semi truck driver for Martin Transport and a frequent donor to Gleaners Food Bank.
Survivors include his mother, Ruth A. Vennemann, sister, Patricia M. Vennemann, brother, Joseph A. Vennemann, sister, Maureen T. (Steven) Vedder, brother, Michael W. (Mary) Vennemann, sister, Mary Elizabeth Vennemann; eight nieces and nephews, one great nephew, and one great niece. Paul was preceded in death by his father, P. Joseph Vennemann.
A private graveside service will be held at Calvary Cemetery, Indianapolis, Indiana.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Paul's memory may be made to Gleaners Food Bank of Indiana, 3737 Waldemere Ave., Indianapolis, Indiana 46241 ( www.gleaners.org ).
Leppert Mortuary - Nora Chapel, Indianapolis, Indiana assisting with arrangements. To view the full obituary and share a memory, please visit www.leppertmortuary.com.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 2 to May 3, 2020.