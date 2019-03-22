|
|
Paul John Dubenetzky, Jr.
Hobart - Paul John Dubenetzky Jr., 67, of Hobart, Indiana, passed away on March 17, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana after a hard-fought battle with cancer.
Paul was born to the late Virginiann Dubenetzky and late Paul Dubenetzky Sr. on October 24, 1951 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. He graduated from Hobart High School and went on to graduate with a degree in Environmental Engineering from Purdue University in 1973. Paul's entire career was devoted to air quality improvement and environmental protection. He held various positions at the Indiana Department of Environmental Management (IDEM) for over 30 years, including State Air Director, until retiring in 2006. He then worked as the Senior Vice President & Director of Air Services for KERAMIDA Inc. until 2011, the Director of Air Services at QEPI until 2016, and as the Air Programs Manager at Cornerstone Environmental, Health and Safety Inc. until retiring in 2019.
Paul enjoyed listening to the Grateful Dead, playing golf, watching Purdue sports, attending local community theater, cooking, and spending time with family and friends. He was a deacon at Geist Christian Church.
Paul is survived by his two children, Megan (Matt) Kopfensteiner and Joe Dubenetzky (significant other Trina) from his marriage to Debra Dubenetzky, grandchild, Sophie Kopfensteiner, and his beloved partner, Barbara Wilhelm. He also leaves behind his adored dog, Buddy. Paul was preceded in death by his brother, John Dubenetzky.
Friends and family members may attend the celebration of life visitation on Saturday, April 13 from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. then a memorial service immediately following from 3:00 to 4:00 p.m. at Geist Christian Church, 8550 Mud Creek Road, Indianapolis, Indiana, 46256.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Mar. 22, 2019