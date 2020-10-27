Paul Joseph Goedeker
Whiteland - Paul Joseph Goedeker, 76, of Whiteland, passed away at St. Francis Hospital on October 26, 2020 after a courageous battle with his health. Paul was born on March 19, 1944 at St. Francis Hospital in Beech Grove, Indiana to the late John and Marie (Braun) Goedeker. On May 10, 1969 in St. Catherine Catholic Church, Paul wed Darlene K. Jarvis.
Paul was a graduate of Sacred Heart High School and went on to attend classes at Butler University in Indianapolis. He had a very successful career at Eli Lily in Indianapolis where he worked in clinical trials. Paul retired from Eli Lily after 39 years of dedication.
Paul was a member of Our Lady of the Greenwood Catholic Church for over 35 years. He enjoyed traveling, playing golf, swimming in his pool, and eating out with friends and neighbors. A doting grandfather, Paul loved to attend his grandchildren's sporting events. He also coached his sons' many sports teams while they were growing up. Paul was very social and enjoyed spending time with family and friends; he was extremely talkative and never met a stranger. Paul will be remembered as a hardworking man who was always loyal, generous, and kind.
Along with his parents, Paul is preceded in death by his siblings, Thomas Goedeker and Gertrude "Trudy" Williamson.
Survivors include his wife of 51 years, Darlene K. (Jarvis) Goedeker; his sons, Jeffrey P. (Nicole) Goedeker and Bradley J. (Marissa) Goedeker; his grandchildren, Brady, Gabi, McKenzie, Isabelle, Holly, Quincy, and Henry Goedeker; a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, October 29, 2020 from 4:00 to 8:00 P.M. in the O'Riley Funeral Home, 6107 South East Street, Indianapolis. The recitation of the rosary will begin at 7:30 on Thursday in the funeral home. Morning Prayers will be recited at the funeral home prior to the celebration of mass on Friday, October 30, 2020 at 10:15 A.M. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, October 30, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. in Our Lady of the Greenwood Catholic Church, 335 S. Meridian Street, Greenwood. Burial will follow in Greenwood Cemetery. Please visit www.ORileyFuneralHome.com
