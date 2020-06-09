Paul Kenneth Albert
(12/31/1916 - 6/6/2020)
Paul was born and raised in Landes, Illinois to Bertha and Ivil Albert. He attended 11 years of schooling in Landes then graduated from Bridgeport Township High School, Illinois in 1934.
He was married to Leta Bailey in 1940 and moved to Evansville, Indiana. They moved again in 1942 to work for Allison supporting the war effort. He was drafted and served in WWII receiving an Honorable discharge in 1946.
After the war he returned to Indianapolis and continued his work at Allison retiring in 1980. In Indianapolis they raised their family including 3 sons. They lived in their Indianapolis home 64 years until moving to Westside Garden Plaza.
His loving wife Leta preceded him in death.
He is survived by his sons Ken (Eileen), Mike (Carol), and Tom, plus 6 grandchildren ,12 great-grandchildren, and his sister-in-law Mildred Armstrong.
There will be a private Christian burial service.
Arrangements handled by Flanner Buchanan - Speedway.
Online condolences and a video tribute may be viewed at www.flannerbuchanan.com
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 9 to Jun. 11, 2020.