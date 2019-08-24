|
Paul Kenneth "Ken" Rash
Indianapolis - Paul Kenneth "Ken" Rash, USN - Submarine Veteran, age 95, of Indianapolis, passed peacefully at home on Thursday, August 22, 2019. He was born in DeWitt County, Illinois on November 1, 1923 to William E. and Dora E. (Ray) Rash. He served in the U.S. Navy during World War II entering December 4, 1941 to June 22, 1946 with the rank MoMM 1-C. While serving he was awarded with the following ribbons and commendations: 2 Navy Unit Commendations with device, Philipine Liberation, Asiatic Pacific Theater, Submarine Dolphin Qualification Pin, Submarine Combat Pin - one silver and two gold stars, 2 Letters of Commendation, American Theatre Ribbon, American Defense Medal, American Area, and WWII Victory Medal. Ken married Linda (Osborn) on September 3, 1977 in Marion County.
He was a bank officer for Capital & Fair Finance Corporation for over 20 years. Ken most recently worked for INB and Huntington Bank as a bank officer for many years. He was a member of the First Bible Apostolic Church. Ken was also a member of WWII Roundtable, American Legion Post #252 in Greenwood, and U.S. Submarines Veterans, Inc. He was a past state commander for WWII Submarine Veterans. Ken was awarded by Governor Pence a Distinguished Veteran Award and Governor Holcomb awarded him with the Circle of Corydon Hoosier Award. He enjoyed golfing and worked at Sahm's Golf Course and mowed the fairway. He also enjoyed fishing to try and catch a "big one."
Ken is survived by his wife, Linda Rash of Indianapolis; children, Paula Kay Rash Williams of Franklin, Deborah Jo Rash of Franklin, Stephen Michael (Deborah) Rash of Swedesboro, New Jersey, Terrie Ann Rash Chinn of Franklin, and Belinda Kristeen Rash Raney of Greenwood; 8 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great-grandchildren; brother, William "Bill" Thomas Rash of Franklin; and many beloved nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Dora Rash; siblings, Ovie Otto Rash, Artie Virgie Houston, James Robert Rash, William Lloyd Rash, Wilma Hazel Johnston, Fredrick Raymond Rash, Donald, Eugene Rash, Ira Edgar Rash, and Violet Naomi Vandiver; and son-in-law, Fred Williams.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, August 25, 2019, from 2:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at Erlewein Mortuary & Crematory, 1484 W. US Hwy. 40, Greenfield, IN 46140. A funeral service will be held on Monday, August 26, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at the mortuary. Bishop Joseph Osborne will be officiating. Burial will follow at Hurricane Cemetery in Franklin with full military rites.
Memorial contributions may be made by mail to the Salvation Army, P.O. Box 308, Indianapolis, IN 46206-0308 or envelopes will be available at the mortuary. Friends may share a memory or condolence at www.erleweinmortuary.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Aug. 24, 2019