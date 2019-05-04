Services
Legacy Cremation & Funeral Services – Indianapolis
1604 W Morris St
Indianapolis, IN 46221
(317) 637-3733
Visitation
Monday, May 6, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Legacy Cremation & Funeral Services – Indianapolis
1604 W Morris St
Indianapolis, IN 46221
Service
Monday, May 6, 2019
1:00 PM
Legacy Cremation & Funeral Services – Indianapolis
1604 W Morris St
Indianapolis, IN 46221
Paul Kent Blythe, 63, of Indianapolis, was born December 30, 1955 and entered into Heaven April 30, 2019.

He retired from the Veterans Administration Hospital, he was a member of the Faith Lutheran Church of Avon.

Paul leaves behind one brother, George W. Blythe, sister, Tammy S. Elmore, one son, Joseph W. Blythe, one nephew, Joshua W Elmore, sister, Carolyn F Brownell, and niece, Kandra F. Brownell.

Visitation is Monday May 6, 2019 from 12:00 noon until 1:00 p.m. with service at 1:00 pm at Legacy Cremation & Funeral Services 1604 West Morris St.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on May 4, 2019
