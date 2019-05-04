|
|
Paul Kent Blythe, 63, of Indianapolis, was born December 30, 1955 and entered into Heaven April 30, 2019.
He retired from the Veterans Administration Hospital, he was a member of the Faith Lutheran Church of Avon.
Paul leaves behind one brother, George W. Blythe, sister, Tammy S. Elmore, one son, Joseph W. Blythe, one nephew, Joshua W Elmore, sister, Carolyn F Brownell, and niece, Kandra F. Brownell.
Visitation is Monday May 6, 2019 from 12:00 noon until 1:00 p.m. with service at 1:00 pm at Legacy Cremation & Funeral Services 1604 West Morris St.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on May 4, 2019