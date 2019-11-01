|
Paul L. McHenry, M.D.
Paul L. McHenry, M.D., age 84, passed away on October 19, 2019. Dr. McHenry was born on August 6, 1935 in West Union, Ohio. He graduated from Miami University of Ohio in 1957 and received his medical degree at the University of Cincinnati Medical College in 1961. He completed his Internal Medicine Residency at the Indiana University School of Medicine in 1964 and his Fellowship Training in Cardiology in 1966. He served as a captain in the U.S. Air Force from 1966-68 at the School of Aerospace Medicine in San Antonio, Texas.
In 1968, Dr. McHenry became an Assistant Professor on the faculty of the Krannert Institute of Cardiology at the I.U. School of Medicine, and he was promoted to Professor in 1975. He devoted his entire career to this institution through teaching, patient care, and research. He was an outstanding clinician-scientist and contributed to the training of many cardiology fellows, as well as providing valued mentorship to younger School of Medicine cardiology faculty.
Dr. McHenry was responsible for establishing cardiac care in many different locales around the state of Indiana, impacting the heart health of generations of Hoosiers. His patients remember his compassionate and thoughtful care. In addition, Dr. McHenry was a pioneer in treadmill exercise testing, with a primary research interest in computer applications in stress testing electrocardiograms. He was the author or co-author of over 70 scientific publications. Many of his discoveries have shaped the practice of cardiology today.
Dr. McHenry was preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, Kathryn. He is survived by his son Christopher McHenry, his daughter Paula McHenry Barkmeier, and two grandchildren, Alex and Braeden Barkmeier.
A memorial service will be held in Indianapolis in the spring on a date to be determined. In lieu of flowers, the family of Dr. McHenry requests donations be made to Indiana University School of Medicine to support cardiology research within the Krannert Institute. Please make memorial gifts payable to "IU Foundation" and mail to IU Foundation, P.O. Box 7072, Indianapolis, IN 46207-7072. Please indicate "In memory of Dr. Paul McHenry" on the gift.
