Jewell-Rittman Family Funeral Home, Inc. - Columbus
3855 25th St
Columbus, IN 47203
(812) 372-9923
Calling hours
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Jewell-Rittman Family Funeral Home, Inc. - Columbus
3855 25th St
Columbus, IN 47203
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
First Lutheran Church
3600 25th St
Columbus, IN
Service
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
12:00 PM
First Lutheran Church
3600 25th St
Columbus, IN
Paul Leestma


1935 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Paul Leestma Obituary
Paul Leestma

Columbus - Paul Leestma, loving Husband, Dad, and Grandpa, passed away at 12:45 Friday morning at Our Hospice of So. Indiana.

He was born on July 17, 1935. In 1957, he met his wife, Carol and they were married on June 21, 1958. Together they have four children, Marty (Kathy) Leestma , Randy (Sue) Leestma , Tina (Paul) Nelson, and Tammy (Tom) Quadrini; and 12 grandchildren.

A service will be held at 12:00 p.m., Saturday, March 9th, at First Lutheran Church, 3600 25th St, Columbus, Indiana, with visitation from 11 a.m. to service time. Family and friends are invited to call on Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. at Jewell-Rittman Family Funeral Home, 3855 25th St., Columbus, Indiana.

Memorials may be made to First Lutheran Church or to the . To view an online obituary or leave a condolence message, visit www.jewellrittman.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Mar. 5, 2019
