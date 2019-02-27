|
|
Paul Leonard Steinmetz
- - Paul Leonard Steinmetz, aged 76, passed away February 25, 2019. Paul was born in Indianapolis. He attended St. Boniface Elementary School and graduated from East Tippecanoe High School, Lafayette, in 1960. He joined the U.S. Air Force, where he served in Turkey, and was honorably discharged in 1965. Shortly after returning to the U.S., he moved to Indianapolis where he met the love of his life, Sharon Bowron, whom he married on December 17, 1966. They recently celebrated their 52nd wedding anniversary.
Paul was a long time employee of Indiana Bell Telephone Company. After living several years in Carmel, Sharon, and Paul moved to Cicero to their dream home on Morse Reservoir. He enjoyed cruising and traveling with Sharon throughout Europe; boating; following politics; studying astronomy; and attending Notre Dame football games. A favorite memory of his was living and working on his parents' farm when he was a teenager. Paul especially enjoyed driving the tractor, which he also did part-time in lawn service while retired. He was a member of the American Legion and Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church in Cicero.
Paul was the son of Ralph Reinhold Steinmetz and Mary Jo (Newman) Steinmetz, who predeceased him. He is survived by his loving wife, Sharon; two brothers, Richard (Cynthia) Steinmetz and John (Barbara) Steinmetz; nieces Tracy Hagedorn, Kim Steinmetz, Shelley Keeling, and numerous other nieces, nephews, sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law.
Visitation will be held on Friday, March 1, 2019 from 4-7 PM at Leppert Mortuary - Nora Chapel, 740 E. 86th Street, Indianapolis, Indiana. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, 410 S. Pearl St, Cicero, Indiana, with calling at the church beginning at 10:00 AM. Burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery, Indianapolis.
To share a memory, please visit www.leppertmortuary.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Feb. 27, 2019