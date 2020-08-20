1/
Paul Matzat
Paul Matzat

Westerville, OH - Paul Matzat, 65, of Westerville, OH (formerly Indianapolis, IN) passed away on August 18, 2020 after a 13-month battle with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS). He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Barbara (Schwartz), three daughters, Leah (Ian), Lara (Lucas), and Lyssa, three grandchildren, one brother, Eugene, and two sisters, Dolores and Annette. A visitation will be held Sunday, August 23 from 2-5 PM at Schoedinger Northeast. The funeral service will be held Monday, August 24 at 11 AM at the Johnstown Independent Baptist Church, in Johnstown, OH. A graveside service will follow at Maplewood Cemetery. To read a full obituary, please visit www.schoedinger.com.




Published in The Indianapolis Star from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2020.
