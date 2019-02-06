Services
G H Herrmann Funeral Home
1605 S State Road 135
Greenwood, IN 46143
(317) 787-7211
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
G H Herrmann Funeral Home
1605 S State Road 135
Greenwood, IN 46143
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Paul Linn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul Morton "Mutt" Linn Jr.


1926 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Paul Morton "Mutt" Linn Jr. Obituary
Paul "Mutt" Morton Linn, Jr.

Bargersville - Paul "Mutt" Morton Linn, Jr., 92, of Bargersville, entered into eternal rest on February 4, 2019. He was born on June 13, 1926 in Indianapolis, to the late Paul Linn, Sr. and Ella Emma Linn.

He proudly served his country in the Army during WWII. He was a member of Southport Masonic Lodge, Scottish Rite, and Murat Shrine.

He loved to go bass fishing and hunting from here to Colorado. He especially loved spending time with his family.

Survivors include his loving wife, Kay Ellen (Bolte) Linn; four children, Cynthia (Lee) Thompson, Terry E. (Mike) Ridge, Lori (Bryan) Thorne and Mike Linn; step son, Tony Hice; 11 grandchildren, 27 great grandchildren and one great great grandson.

He was preceded in death by his step son, Rodney Hice, daughter in law, Aurora Linn.

Visitation will be from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 7, 2019 at G. H. Herrmann Greenwood Funeral Home at The Gardens at Olive Branch, 1605 S. State Road 135. He will be laid to rest at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to .

Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.ghherrmann.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Feb. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.