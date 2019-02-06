|
Paul "Mutt" Morton Linn, Jr.
Bargersville - Paul "Mutt" Morton Linn, Jr., 92, of Bargersville, entered into eternal rest on February 4, 2019. He was born on June 13, 1926 in Indianapolis, to the late Paul Linn, Sr. and Ella Emma Linn.
He proudly served his country in the Army during WWII. He was a member of Southport Masonic Lodge, Scottish Rite, and Murat Shrine.
He loved to go bass fishing and hunting from here to Colorado. He especially loved spending time with his family.
Survivors include his loving wife, Kay Ellen (Bolte) Linn; four children, Cynthia (Lee) Thompson, Terry E. (Mike) Ridge, Lori (Bryan) Thorne and Mike Linn; step son, Tony Hice; 11 grandchildren, 27 great grandchildren and one great great grandson.
He was preceded in death by his step son, Rodney Hice, daughter in law, Aurora Linn.
Visitation will be from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 7, 2019 at G. H. Herrmann Greenwood Funeral Home at The Gardens at Olive Branch, 1605 S. State Road 135. He will be laid to rest at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to .
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Feb. 6, 2019