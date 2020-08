Or Copy this URL to Share

Covington, LA - Paul Norvin Strickland, 72, of Covington LA, passed away on July 6, 2020. He was born to Albert N. and Constance H. Strickland in Terre Haute, Indiana. Paul was preceded in passing by his parents and by his first wife Connie F. Strickland. He is survived by his wife Elizabeth Strickland, sons William and Eric Strickland, brothers Richard and Raymond Strickland, and six grandchildren. No memorial or services are planned.









