Paul Newlin
Brownsburg - Paul Dee Newlin, 84, Brownsburg, died June 25th after fighting cancer for 18 months. He was born June 14th, 1936 in Hutsonville, IL to Ralph E. & Freida (Clements) Newlin. He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers and two sisters. He is survived by Gerrie (Henderson) Newlin, his wife of 65 years, and two siblings, Mrs. Raedell Laforge of DeSoto, IL and Kenneth Newlin, of Hutsonville, IL. He is also survived by a son, Douglas (Anne) Newlin of Brownsburg; a grandson, John Paul (Tabi) Newlin of Indianapolis; and two great-grandsons, Cooper and Vincent Newlin.
He is a veteran of the Naval Reserves and worked most of his adult life for Marathon Oil, Co. He worked in the production department, near Robinson, IL and since 1968 for Marathon Pipeline in Clermont, IN where he retired in 1992. Paul enjoyed woodworking and golf, but he will be missed most for his home baked breads and sweets which he shared throughout the neighborhood.
No services are planned and in lieu of flowers, please donate to your local animal shelter.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 29 to Jul. 2, 2020.