Paul Otto Maves
Speedway - Paul Maves, longtime resident of both Speedway, Indiana and Lyons, Illinois, passed away on January 30. He was 96.
Paul was born on July 20, 1923 to John and Anna (Surin) Maves of Lyons, Illinois. He served as a bombardier with the 572nd Squadron in the 391st Bomb Group of the 9th Air Force Division in the Army Air Corps in World War II. He earned a Civil Engineering degree from the University of Wisconsin, Madison.
He was an active member of his church and civic communities, and his love of the Chicago White Sox and University of Wisconsin athletics were constants in his life. In 2012 he was on the inaugural Indy Honor Flight to Washington DC.
Paul was preceded in death by his parents, and his loving wife of 57 years, Shirley (Pantke). He is survived by his three children, Donald (the late Maureen), David (Patty), and Diane, and his sister Elaine Graunke. He also leaves behind six grandchildren, Jennifer Ridings (Matt), Jessica Matthews (David), Joanne Bryant (Dan), Michael, Erica, Joshua, and five great-grandchildren. Paul is also survived by his devoted friend Delores Ortolf.
Service will be 1:00 pm Friday, February 7, 2020 at Flanner Buchanan Speedway with visitation 11:00 am - 1:00 pm before the service. Burial will be at West Ridge Park Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, Paul requested that any donations be made to the Indy Honor Flight.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020