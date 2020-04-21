|
|
Paul P. Farrell Jr.
Indianapolis - Paul P. Farrell, Jr.,86, born December 22, 1933 to Paul P. and Margaret E. (Leinenweber). Farrell passed peacefully on April 17, 2020 after a courageous fight with Parkinson's. The support and number of visitors Paul had over the past several years is a tribute to how many lives he touched…former tennis players he coached, his poker and bridge buddies, family and friends. It meant so much to him!
He graduated from St. Philip Neri Grade School in 1947, Cathedral High School (Class of 51), St. Edwards University (Class of 55), then joined the US Navy serving honorably from 1955-1957.
Paul married the love of his life Connie Wahl in 2007. They spent the better part of their 13 years of marriage in Paul's home town of Indianapolis, Connie's home town of Mendon, NY and Stoney Lake in Ontario, Canada.
Paul was a devout member of St. Matthew Catholic Church and also regularly attended early morning mass at Cathedral HS chapel. Paul ran his own independent insurance agency, Farrell Insurance, for 50yrs. Paul was an avid sportsman and philanthropist. He loved playing tennis, golf, and cards with his buddies. Paul was generous with his time and talent, coaching boys and girls tennis at Cathedral High School for 20+ years and winning the first ever girls tennis State Championship in 1986 with a perfect 26-0 record, one of his most memorable achievements. Paul was a member and past President of Sertoma Club, past Vice Chair of Cathedral High School, St. Meinrad, Rock Steady, Meals on Wheels, Lutheran Child & Family Services and many others.
Paul is survived by his wife, Connie Wahl Farrell, and his nieces and nephews, Charles J. (Angela) Farrell, Shannon (Michael) Fox, Kelley Farrell, Mike (Ellen) Farrell, Stephen (Maria) Farrell, and Molly (Alex) Tuttle, 20 great nieces/nephews.
The family would like to sincerely thank Sister Susan Dinnin for her compassionate care over the past 6 yrs along with the staff at The Forum at the Crossing and Transitions Hospice.
Due to current distancing and stay-at-home restrictions, no visitation or funeral mass or graveside service will be held. Please remember Paul in your prayers, and when the time is right, friends and family will all be invited to join in a celebration of Paul's happy and eventful life.
Contributions in Paul's memory may be made to Cathedral High School Tennis; and The SERTOMA Club of East Indianapolis. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.feeneyhornakkeystone.com for the Farrell family.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020