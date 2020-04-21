Services
Feeney-Hornak Keystone Mortuary
2126 East 71st Street
Indianapolis, IN 46220
(317) 257-4271
Resources
More Obituaries for Paul Farrell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul P. Farrell Jr.


1933 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Paul P. Farrell Jr. Obituary
Paul P. Farrell Jr.

Indianapolis - Paul P. Farrell, Jr.,86, born December 22, 1933 to Paul P. and Margaret E. (Leinenweber). Farrell passed peacefully on April 17, 2020 after a courageous fight with Parkinson's. The support and number of visitors Paul had over the past several years is a tribute to how many lives he touched…former tennis players he coached, his poker and bridge buddies, family and friends. It meant so much to him!

He graduated from St. Philip Neri Grade School in 1947, Cathedral High School (Class of 51), St. Edwards University (Class of 55), then joined the US Navy serving honorably from 1955-1957.

Paul married the love of his life Connie Wahl in 2007. They spent the better part of their 13 years of marriage in Paul's home town of Indianapolis, Connie's home town of Mendon, NY and Stoney Lake in Ontario, Canada.

Paul was a devout member of St. Matthew Catholic Church and also regularly attended early morning mass at Cathedral HS chapel. Paul ran his own independent insurance agency, Farrell Insurance, for 50yrs. Paul was an avid sportsman and philanthropist. He loved playing tennis, golf, and cards with his buddies. Paul was generous with his time and talent, coaching boys and girls tennis at Cathedral High School for 20+ years and winning the first ever girls tennis State Championship in 1986 with a perfect 26-0 record, one of his most memorable achievements. Paul was a member and past President of Sertoma Club, past Vice Chair of Cathedral High School, St. Meinrad, Rock Steady, Meals on Wheels, Lutheran Child & Family Services and many others.

Paul is survived by his wife, Connie Wahl Farrell, and his nieces and nephews, Charles J. (Angela) Farrell, Shannon (Michael) Fox, Kelley Farrell, Mike (Ellen) Farrell, Stephen (Maria) Farrell, and Molly (Alex) Tuttle, 20 great nieces/nephews.

The family would like to sincerely thank Sister Susan Dinnin for her compassionate care over the past 6 yrs along with the staff at The Forum at the Crossing and Transitions Hospice.

Due to current distancing and stay-at-home restrictions, no visitation or funeral mass or graveside service will be held. Please remember Paul in your prayers, and when the time is right, friends and family will all be invited to join in a celebration of Paul's happy and eventful life.

Contributions in Paul's memory may be made to Cathedral High School Tennis; and The SERTOMA Club of East Indianapolis. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.feeneyhornakkeystone.com for the Farrell family.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Paul's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -