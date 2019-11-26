|
Reverend Paul Palusko
Franklin, IN - Reverend Paul D. Palusko, 79, of Franklin, IN passed away Monday, November 25, 2019 at Aspen Trace Health and Living in Greenwood, IN. He was born October 1, 1940 in Danville, IL. He married Diana Ruth (Jeter) Galloway Palusko on December 31, 1974 at Warren Hills Church in Indianapolis, IN, she survives. He served as a student pastor in several churches in Illinois and later as youth pastor at Lynnwood Christian Church in Indianapolis, and served as pastor at Broadway Christian Church and Warren Hills Christian Church both in Indianapolis, IN, Main Street Christian Church in Rushville, IN, and 25 years at Union Christian Church in Franklin, IN retiring in 2006. Pastors Dustin Hite and Roger Gifford will conduct a service on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at 3PM at First Christian Church of Bargersville 101 East Street, Bargersville, IN where the family will received friends from 11AM till service time at the church. Swartz Family Community Mortuary and Memorial Center in Franklin, IN is handling the arrangements. A complete obituary may be viewed and online condolences may be sent to the family at www.swartzmortuary.com. Information at 317-738-0202.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Nov. 26 to Nov. 29, 2019