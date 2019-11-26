Services
Swartz Family Community Mortuary
300 South Morton Street
Franklin, IN 46131
(317) 738-0202
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
11:00 AM - 3:00 PM
First Christian Church of Bargersville
101 East Street
Bargersville, IN
View Map
Service
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
3:00 PM
First Christian Church of Bargersville
101 East Street
Bargersville, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Paul Palusko
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Reverend Paul Palusko


1940 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Reverend Paul Palusko Obituary
Reverend Paul Palusko

Franklin, IN - Reverend Paul D. Palusko, 79, of Franklin, IN passed away Monday, November 25, 2019 at Aspen Trace Health and Living in Greenwood, IN. He was born October 1, 1940 in Danville, IL. He married Diana Ruth (Jeter) Galloway Palusko on December 31, 1974 at Warren Hills Church in Indianapolis, IN, she survives. He served as a student pastor in several churches in Illinois and later as youth pastor at Lynnwood Christian Church in Indianapolis, and served as pastor at Broadway Christian Church and Warren Hills Christian Church both in Indianapolis, IN, Main Street Christian Church in Rushville, IN, and 25 years at Union Christian Church in Franklin, IN retiring in 2006. Pastors Dustin Hite and Roger Gifford will conduct a service on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at 3PM at First Christian Church of Bargersville 101 East Street, Bargersville, IN where the family will received friends from 11AM till service time at the church. Swartz Family Community Mortuary and Memorial Center in Franklin, IN is handling the arrangements. A complete obituary may be viewed and online condolences may be sent to the family at www.swartzmortuary.com. Information at 317-738-0202.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Nov. 26 to Nov. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Paul's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -