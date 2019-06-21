Services
Conkle Funeral Home - Speedway
4925 West 16th. Street
Speedway, IN 46224
(317) 241-6333
Paul Pointer
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
More Obituaries for Paul Pointer
Paul Pointer Obituary
Paul Pointer

Plainfield - 94 of Plainfield passed away June 18, 2019. He was born November 27, 1924 in Indianapolis, IN the son of the late George and Opal Pointer. Mr. Pointer served our country during W.W.II in the U.S. Army Air Corps. He retired from Link Belt after 30 years of service as salary benefits director and was a former member of the Knights of Columbus. He is preceded in death by his wife Mary Pointer, sister, Jean Matthews, and brother, Jack Pointer. He is survived by three daughters, Paulette Murphy (Ed), Nancy Gill (Robin), and Debbie Faulk (Butch); sister, Gwen Brewington; 7 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild. Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday June 22, 2019 at Conkle Funeral Home, Speedway Chapel. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday. Entombment will be in West Ridge Park Cemetery.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on June 21, 2019
