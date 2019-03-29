Services
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Plainfield Christian Church,
Service
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
1:00 PM
Plainfield Christian Church
Paul Prescott Johnson


1938 - 2019
Paul Prescott Johnson Obituary
Paul Prescott Johnson

Plainfield - Paul Prescott Johnson, 80, Plainfield, died March 26. He was born Oct. 5, 1938 to the late Milton and Rietha Johnson. He was a truck driver and terminal manager at Dohrn Transport and later Roadway Express until 2004. He also worked at Plainfield Parks and Recreation at Splash Island for 13 years. Paul is survived by his wife of 58 years, Mary Johnson; two sons, Steven Paul and Michael Prescott Johnson; siblings, Milton (Pauline) Jr., and David (Verill) Johnson; and Lois Vietch; grandchildren, Samantha and Zac Johnson; and great grandchild, Jessie Johnson. Services 1 pm Saturday, March 30 at the Plainfield Christian Church, where friends may call from 11 am. Entombment, Maple Hill Cemetery. www.hamptongentry.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Mar. 29, 2019
