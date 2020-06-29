Paul R. Davis
1944 - 2020
Paul R. Davis

Elizabeth - 75, formerly of Indianapolis, passed away June 27, 2020. Paul was born October 5, 1944 in Fort Myers, FL to the late Forrest W. and Edith Mae Hayes Davis. He was a 1963 graduate of Thomas Carr Howe High School and attended Purdue University. Paul married Gloria J. Apple, February 2, 1963. He was a stationary engineer for Able Engineering for 22 years, retiring in 2004. Paul was a member of Rotary International.

Visitation will be Friday, July 3, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until time of service at 11:00 a.m. at Shirley Brothers Fishers-Castleton Chapel, 9900 Allisonville Road.

Paul is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Gloria J. Davis; sons, Sean R. Davis (Penni) and Scott P. Davis (Ann); grandchildren, Kaila White (Tyler), Cameron S. Davis, Nathaniel P. Davis (Kalle); great-grandchildren, Victoria E. White, Vivian E. White, Callen E. White and Creighton E. White.

Memorial contributions are suggested to One Church, P.O. Box 3046, Corydon, Indiana 47112 and/or Noblesville Midday Rotary Club, P.O. Box 1413, Noblesville, IN 46061. www.shirleybrothers.com.






Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
3
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Shirley Brothers Fishers / Castleton Chapel
JUL
3
Service
11:00 AM
Shirley Brothers Fishers / Castleton Chapel
