Paul R. Herndon, Jr
Indianapolis - 70, passed away December 17, 2019. He was born on October 14, 1949 to Lucille (Stevens) Herndon and Paul Sr in Shelbyville, IN. Paul worked for the Westin Hotel for over 30 years as a supervisor. He had a wonderful sense of humor and was full of life and loved his family and his piano. He is survived by his mother, Lucille Herndon; sisters, Diana (Jack) Adams and Nancy (James) Ball; a very best friend and companion, Phalla Herndon. A visitation will be held Monday, December 23, 2019 from 10-12pm at Flanner Buchanan-Washington Park North 2706 Kessler Blvd West Dr. Indianapolis, IN 46228. A funeral service will follow at 12pm. Please share a memory or a condolence of Paul at www.flannerbuchanan.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Dec. 20 to Dec. 22, 2019