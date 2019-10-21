Services
Flanner Buchanan – Floral Park
425 North Holt Road
Indianapolis, IN 46222
(317) 241-9311
Resources
More Obituaries for Paul Darrough
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul Randall Darrough Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Paul Randall Darrough Sr. Obituary
Paul Randall Darrough, Sr.

Plainfield - Paul R. Darrough, Sr, 87, of Plainfield, Indiana passed away October 20, 2019 surrounded by his loved ones. All are welcome to visit Friday, October 25 from 4-8 PM at Flanner Buchanan - Floral Park, 425 N. Holt Road, Indianapolis, IN 46222. Services will take place Saturday, October 26 at 10 AM at the funeral home. He will be laid to rest at Floral Park Cemetery. To read a full obituary and leave condolences for the family, please visit www.flannerbuchanan.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 21 to Oct. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Paul's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Flanner Buchanan – Floral Park
Download Now