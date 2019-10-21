|
Paul Randall Darrough, Sr.
Plainfield - Paul R. Darrough, Sr, 87, of Plainfield, Indiana passed away October 20, 2019 surrounded by his loved ones. All are welcome to visit Friday, October 25 from 4-8 PM at Flanner Buchanan - Floral Park, 425 N. Holt Road, Indianapolis, IN 46222. Services will take place Saturday, October 26 at 10 AM at the funeral home. He will be laid to rest at Floral Park Cemetery. To read a full obituary and leave condolences for the family, please visit www.flannerbuchanan.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 21 to Oct. 23, 2019