Paul Rosteck Jr.
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Paul's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Paul Rosteck, Jr.

Nineveh - Paul Robert Rosteck, Jr., 70, of Nineveh died Saturday, June 13, 2020 in I.U. Health Hospice House. He was born July 6, 1949 in Decauter, IL to Paul Robert Rosteck, Sr. and Erma Evelyn Bernard Rosteck. He was retired from Ely Lilly.

Survivors include his wife of 48 years, Donna Rozanski Rosteck of Nineveh; a daughter, Erica (Patrick) Miller of Indianapolis; a grandson, Damien Miller; two sisters, Rebecca (Randy) Wilson of Godfrey, IL and Marilyn Cline of Lindale, TX; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother in law, Mark Cline.

Paul was a veteran of the United States Army and served in Viet Nam in 1969 - 1970 and was awarded the Purple Heart and a Bronze Star for his service. He was a member of the VFW and DAV, he also enjoyed being outdoors and spending time with his family.

There will be a Private Memorial Gathering on Thursday, June 18, 2020 in Bond-Mitchell Funeral Home, 1682 State Road 135 North, Nashville.

If friends so desire, Memorial Contributions may be made to either the Brown County Humane Society, P.O. Box 746, Nashville, IN 47448 or the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.BondMitchellFuneralHome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bond-Mitchell Funeral Home
1682 State Road 135 North
Nashville, IN 47448
8129884289
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved