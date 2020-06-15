Paul Rosteck, Jr.
Nineveh - Paul Robert Rosteck, Jr., 70, of Nineveh died Saturday, June 13, 2020 in I.U. Health Hospice House. He was born July 6, 1949 in Decauter, IL to Paul Robert Rosteck, Sr. and Erma Evelyn Bernard Rosteck. He was retired from Ely Lilly.
Survivors include his wife of 48 years, Donna Rozanski Rosteck of Nineveh; a daughter, Erica (Patrick) Miller of Indianapolis; a grandson, Damien Miller; two sisters, Rebecca (Randy) Wilson of Godfrey, IL and Marilyn Cline of Lindale, TX; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother in law, Mark Cline.
Paul was a veteran of the United States Army and served in Viet Nam in 1969 - 1970 and was awarded the Purple Heart and a Bronze Star for his service. He was a member of the VFW and DAV, he also enjoyed being outdoors and spending time with his family.
There will be a Private Memorial Gathering on Thursday, June 18, 2020 in Bond-Mitchell Funeral Home, 1682 State Road 135 North, Nashville.
If friends so desire, Memorial Contributions may be made to either the Brown County Humane Society, P.O. Box 746, Nashville, IN 47448 or the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123

Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.