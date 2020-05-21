Paul S. Walker
Paul S. Walker passed away May 15, 2020, at the age of 94. He was born April 8, 1926, to Ralph and Pearl (Young) Walker in Indianapolis, Indiana. Paul graduated from Arsenal Technical high school in 1944. From July 1944 to June 1946 he served in the Army Tank Corps in Europe and briefly at Camp Atterbury POW Camp. Paul married Jewel D. Dorsey who was said to be the best looking girl at nearby Howe High School on March 12, 1948. He started at Eli Lilly in 1946 in the insulin production department working up to lab technician retiring in 1988. He loved working at Lilly's and often gave tours of facilities. He coached both sons' baseball teams and owned 3 boats even though he didn't swim. Kind and generous always, he loved his country. He was a member of Southport Presbyterian Church for over 60 years. He loved spring trips to Florida with his family and traveling. He enjoyed golf, tennis, and yard work. He was a charter member of Baxter YMCA.
He is survived by his son Garry A. (Becky) Walker; daughter, Diana J. (John) Hall; daughter-in-law Elaine Walker; brother Martin D. "Skip" (Mary) Walker; sister, Judith A. Means; grandchildren, Christopher J. (Kathy) Hall, Jennifer D. (Perry) Mervar, Lisa R. Walker, and Brian P. (Meggan) Walker; 11 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild. He was preceded in death by his wife of 68 years, Jewel D. (Dorsey) Walker; son Jeffery P. Walker; brothers, Jerome A. Walker and Douglas L. Walker; and sisters Lorena I. Davis, Martha I. Mates, and Jerretta T. May. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Wounded Warriors Project, or the Alzheimer's Association, Due to COVID-19 concerns, services will be private with a celebration of life at a later date.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 21 to May 22, 2020.