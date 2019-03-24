|
Paul Stanley Zeis
- - Paul Stanley Zeis, also known as "Stan", loved the Lord with all his heart. He loved talking about his faith to all who would listen. Stan returned to his heavenly home on March 11, 2019 after a battle with cancer in Show Low, Arizona. He was born in Indianapolis, Indiana on January 3, 1951 to the late Paul Zeis and Thelma Ridenour. He graduated from Indiana Mortuary College and worked as an embalmer and EMT. He later went to the Indianapolis Police Academy and worked for Correctional Corp. of America. He was currently employed by Change Point in Show Low, AZ. Stan married Ruth in Indianapolis in 1975. They had 2 children; Zachary and Emily. Stan loved cats, bull riding, and the Colts. He and Ruth traveled worldwide and had what he called many "adventures." Stan is survived by his wife, Ruth; children, Zachary (Amy) Zeis and Emily (Zack) Archuletta; 3 grandsons, Alex, Mason and Theodore; a sister, Paulette; and a brother, Richard Zeis. A memorial service will be held in Indiana at a future date. Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled the arrangements. Condolences may be sent to www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Mar. 24, 2019