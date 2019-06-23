Services
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
College Park Ministry Center
3600 W 96th St.
Indianapolis, IN
Service
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
College Park Ministry Center
3600 W 96th St.
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis - Paul John Tomastic, 61, of Indianapolis, passed away June 14, 2019.

Paul is survived by his sisters, Karen Ingram, Carol Jenkins, and Donna Kruger; as well as several nieces and nephews. He was preceeded in death by his parents, John and Alice Tomastic.

Services will be held Monday, June 24, 2019, at College Park Ministry Center, 3600 W 96th St. Indianapolis. The viewing will be held from 9 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to be made to Easterseals Crossroads, 4740 Kingsway Dr. Indianapolis, IN 46205, or online at eastersealscrossroads.org. Condolences may be left at indianafuneracare.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on June 23, 2019
