Paul Trotta
Columbus - Paul M. Trotta, 87, of Columbus, passed away Thursday May 16, at Hamilton Trace in Fishers. Paul had a long career at Cummins, Inc. retiring as Director of World Wide Quality. He went on to start and sell two other successful businesses and continued to work and develop businesses until he sold the last one when he turned 80 in 2012.
Paul was a member of St. Bartholomew Catholic Church. During his working life he was also very active in Kiwanis and Key Club. In his final years he enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren to whom he was known as Poppa T.
Paul was born in Midlothian, Illinois to Michael and Elizabeth Trotta on April 1, 1932. He married Marilyn Monroe on January 09, 1954 and she preceded him in death on December 16, 2017. Paul and Marilyn always got a laugh explaining that her maiden name really was Monroe.
Paul was preceded in death by his parents, wife, daughter Elizabeth, son in law John and sister Carol. Paul is survived by his daughters, Martha (Jim) McGillivray of Arlington, VA, Sarah Trotta of Indianapolis, IN and sons, Mike (Becky) Trotta of Fishers, Paul (Kathy) Trotta of Columbus, twelve Grandchildren and eleven Great Grandchildren.
The funeral service will be held at St. Bartholomew Catholic Church in Columbus on Friday, May 24 at 10:00 AM. The service will be officiated by Father Clem Davis. Family and friends may gather for visitation from 2:00 to 6:00 PM Thursday, May 23 at Myers-Reed Chapel in Columbus.
Paul will be laid to rest at Garland Brook Cemetery next to his wife and a memorial to his daughter Elizabeth.
The family wishes to acknowledge the compassionate care Paul received from the staff at Hamilton Trace and from Heart to Heart Hospice Care.
Myers-Reed Chapel is serving the Trotta Family.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on May 21, 2019