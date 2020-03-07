|
Paul Vaught, Jr.
Indianapolis - 63, passed away March 5, 2020 in Woodstock, Georgia. He was born June 1, 1956 in Indianapolis, Indiana to Barbara Barrett and the late, James Paul Vaught.
A celebration of life will be held Friday, March 13, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Shirley Brothers Fishers-Castleton Chapel, 9900 Allisonville Road.
Paul is survived by his mother, Barbara Barrett; nieces, Stephanie Lamb, Katie Lamb, Kendal Mauney, and Samantha Mauney; and great nephew, Micah Pratt. He was preceded in death by his father; and sister Betsy Lamb. www.shirleybrothers.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Mar. 7 to Mar. 12, 2020