Services
Flanner Buchanan – Carmel
325 E Carmel Dr
Carmel, IN 46032
(317) 848-2929
Memorial Gathering
Sunday, Apr. 7, 2019
11:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Flanner Buchanan – Carmel
325 E Carmel Dr
Carmel, IN 46032
View Map
Service
Sunday, Apr. 7, 2019
5:00 PM
Flanner Buchanan – Carmel
325 E Carmel Dr
Carmel, IN 46032
View Map
Carmel - Paul W. Gerhardt, 30 of Carmel, passed away Monday, April 1, 2019. Paul was born August 1, 1988 in Indianapolis. He was a 2007 graduate of Carmel High School, where he was a member of the Rugby team and was a photographer for the HiLite newspaper. He also was a 2015 graduate of Purdue University with a degree in computer engineering.

Paul was a transportation pricing analyst for Calumet Specialty Products, Inc. He was an avid Chicago Bears and Blackhawks fan and was known to travel great distances to Grateful Dead and Phish concerts.

Family and friends are invited to gather from 11:00 am to 5:00 pm Sunday, April 7 at Flanner Buchanan-Carmel, where a service celebrating Paul's life will be held at 5:00 pm.

Paul is survived by his parents, Paul K. and Joanie Gerhardt; sister, Jessica L. Gerhardt; grandfather, Paul R. Gerhardt; grandmother, Joan I. Gerhardt. He was preceded in death by his sister, Amanda J. Gerhardt.

Memorial contributions may be made to Brooke's Place 8935 N. Meridian St. Suite 200 Indianapolis, IN 46260. Please visit flannerbuchanan.com to sign the online guest register.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Apr. 4, 2019
