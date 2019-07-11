Services
Little & Sons Funeral Home
4901 East Stop Eleven Road
Indianapolis, IN 46237
(317) 885-0330
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 14, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Little & Sons Funeral Home
4901 East Stop Eleven Road
Indianapolis, IN 46237
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
1:00 PM
Little & Sons Funeral Home
4901 East Stop Eleven Road
Indianapolis, IN 46237
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
2:00 PM
Little & Sons Funeral Home
4901 East Stop Eleven Road
Indianapolis, IN 46237
Paul Wesley Eckler

Paul Wesley Eckler Obituary
Paul Wesley Eckler

Indianapolis - 56, passed away on July 8, 2019. He was born to Estil and Katherine Elizabeth Cook Eckler in Indianapolis. He served in the U.S. Army. He was a plumber and a member of Southport United Methodist Church. He is survived by his wife Debra Zioberek Eckler, daughters Amanda Elizabeth Eckler, Samantha Danielle (Zach) Eckler Wilson, Brittany Patricia Eckler, sister Kay Elaine Ashcraft, brother George (Donna) Eckler, grandson Colten Wesley Wilson, nephews Michael, Mark, Matthew, Daniel, Nathan Ashcraft, and Ben (Annie) and Gabe Eckler, nieces Taylor and Kelsey Herring, sister-in-law Lori (David) Zioberek-Herring. Visitation will be Sunday, July 14 from 3 - 6 pm at Little and Sons Stop 11 Funeral Home. Funeral services will be Monday, July 15 at 2 pm with visitation an hour before the service at Little and Sons Stop 11 Funeral Home. Paul will be remembered for his love of his family and friends. Condolences may be made at www. LittleandSonsIndianapolis.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on July 11, 2019
