Paula Bentley Cornwell
54, passed away Saturday, April 11th after a long illness of natural causes. She had a big heart and will be missed by loving family and friends.
Preceded by her parents Paul and Virginia Bentley. Survived by her brother Virgil Bentley, son Jerricho Helmling, husband Damond K Cornwell. Deceased daughter Gabrielle Cornwell and brother Charles Bentley. Burial services will be in Topmost KY. at a later date.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020