Paula Conley
Carmel - Paula Eleanor Newbern "Penny" Conley, 80, of Carmel, Indiana died on Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at Bridgewater Healthcare Center in Carmel.
Penny worked as a librarian at the Carmel Public Library for 25 years since 1988 and spent many years as a homemaker.
Penny graduated from Anderson High School in 1956 and received her Bachelor of Science in Education from Indiana University Bloomington in 1960. She was also a member of Alpha Chi Omega sorority. Penny was an avid reader, bridge player and homemaker, and cherished spending time with her children and grandchildren. She was a longtime member of St. Luke's United Methodist Church in Indianapolis since 1964.
Born July 13, 1938 at St. John's Hospital in Anderson, Indiana, she was the daughter of Paul and Janice Newbern, who preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Jay Douglas Newbern. She married Gale Conley on November 27, 1960 in Anderson, Indiana.
She is survived by her husband Gale Conley of Carmel, Indiana; two children, Chris Conley of Fishers, Indiana, and Craig (Tracy) Conley of Fishers, Indiana with three grandchildren, Eleanor "Ellie," Everett and Edward Conley.
Pastor Robert Fuquay will conduct a memorial service at 11:00am on Tuesday, July 9 at St. Luke's United Methodist Church, Indianapolis, with visitation after the service.
Memorials may be given in memory of Penny Conley to St. Luke's United Methodist Church or Carmel Public Library.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on June 20, 2019