|
|
Paula D. Armstrong
Indianapolis - 90, passed away June 6, 2019. She was born July 8, 1928 in South Bend, IN, to the late Paul H. and Anna Norman. Paula was a graduate of Bloomington High School. She married Fred L. Armstrong, (former Indianapolis City Controller) June 19, 1948, and was a clerk for the Indianapolis City-County Council for 20 years, retiring in 1988. Paula was a longtime member of Irvington United Methodist Church.
Visitation will be Monday, June 10, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Shirley Brothers Washington Memorial Chapel, 9606 E. Washington St. and Tuesday from 12:00 p.m. until the time of service at 1:00 p.m.
Paula is survived by her loving husband of 71 years, Fred L. Armstrong; children, Fred V. Armstrong (Diana), William E. "Billy" Armstrong and Pamela A. Reese (Dan); grandchildren, Ross H. Armstrong (Sarah), Chad V. Armstrong (Niki), Heather Sommer (Justin) and Amanda Ashley (Nick); and great-grandchildren, Mallory, Judah, Sumner, Zion, Jackson and Sullivan. A brother, Bill Norman; and a sister, Anita O'Bannon, preceded her in death.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF). www.shirleybrothers.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on June 9, 2019