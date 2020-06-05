Paula Delphine Knoebel
Paula Delphine Knoebel, born Paula Hawkins, of Indianapolis passed peacefully on Monday, May 25. She was born on November 21, 1933 in Indianapolis to Paula and Elza Hawkins. Paula graduated from Indiana University in 1955 with a Bachelor of Arts in speech and theater and from Butler University in 1966 with a Masters in Education. On October 29, 1966, Paula married Dr. L. Kenneth Knoebel who preceded her in death.
During her time as an undergraduate, Paula was a member of Alpha Phi sorority and was active as an actress and dancer with the IU Theatre Playbill. Paula began her career as a high school teacher at Lawrence North High School and ultimately retired from North Central High School where she taught English, drama and dance and regularly directed and produced her schools' theatrical performances. Paula also worked part-time as a model, making frequent appearances in a variety of print media and advertisements.
Paula was intellectual and sharp and always a lady. She was generous to local nonprofit organizations with her time, talent and treasure and spent many years volunteering her services as a docent at the Indianapolis Museum of Art and remained engaged in the education and research endeavors taking place at the IU School of Medicine long after the passing of her husband who served on its faculty for nearly 40 years. Paula and her husband were passionate educators who enjoyed travel, the arts and animals, always sharing their home with at least one canine companion.
Paula was laid to rest at Crown Hill Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, Memorial gifts in her honor can be made to the IU School of Medicine, Department of Anatomy Cell Biology & Physiology, 1110 W. Michigan Street, LO 506, Indianapolis, IN 46202, 317-274-3270 274-3270
Arrangements are being handled by Flanner Buchanan-Zionsville.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.