Leppert Mortuary Nora Chapel
740 East 86th Street
Indianapolis, IN 46240
317-844-3966
Calling hours
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
St. Luke Catholic Church
7575 N. Holliday Dr. East
Indianapolis, IN
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Luke Catholic Church
7575 N. Holliday Dr. East
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis - Paula Edwinna (Blankenship) Sullivan, 67, of Indianapolis, passed away March 10, 2019. She was born April 27, 1951 in Louisville, KY to the late Paul and Grace "Christine" Blankenship. She was a graduate of Atherton High School in Louisville and attended Peabody College in Tennessee. She was employed by IU Health as a legal assistant.

Paula was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star and Indianapolis Symphonic Choir. She was the soloist for "Call Upon the Lord" directed by Bob McBaine.

Paula was a talented singer and pianist from childhood. She had a love for the Lord and the Catholic Church. She loved to cook, bake, entertain, plan parties, and spend time with her grandchildren and family. She was a living example of kindness, love, and acceptance. Paula was a generous gift giver and always made everyone feel important and loved.

In addition to her parents, Paula was preceded in death by her brother, Kenneth Blankenship; and grandson, Jonathan Griffin.

Paula is survived by her husband, James Sullivan; son, Mark (Ashley) Hood and daughter, Elizabeth (Matthew) Griffin; granddaughter, Jordan; grandsons, Michael, Gabriel, Raphael, and Hudson; brother, David Blankenship; sister, Pamela Blankenship; step children, James, Brian, Denise, and Ann Marie; 11 step grandchildren and one step great grandchild.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, March 15, 2019 at 11:30 am at St. Luke Catholic Church, 7575 N. Holliday Dr. East, Indianapolis, IN 46260. Calling will also be held at the church on Friday prior to the funeral mass from 10:00 AM - 11:30 AM. Interment to follow at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to Seeds of Hope, 1425 S. Mickley Ave., Indianapolis, IN 46241. (http://www.seedsofhopeindy.org/ )

Leppert Mortuary - Nora Chapel assisting with arrangements. To share a memory, please visit www.leppertmortuary.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Mar. 14, 2019
