Paula Eileen Neese Pierson
Carmel - 85, of Carmel, passed away March 12, 2020. She was born July 3, 1934 in Indianapolis, IN, to the late Basil and Pauline Neese. She grew up with her grandparents in Lebanon, IN, and graduated from Broad Ripple High School in 1952. Paula married Samuel Pierson in 1966. She was a legal secretary for many years. Paula was a member of Linwood Christian Church for 53 years where she was Chairman of the Board and elevated to Elder Emeritus. She worked on the Regional Nurture and Certification Team for CTS for 10 years. Paula was also a member of Carmel Christian Church.
Paula is survived by her step-children, Christopher Pierson (Melissa), Daniel Pierson (Summer Jourdan), April Rose (Thomas) and Anita Smith (David); grandchildren, Matthew Miller (Kelsey), Kristin Miller, Nathan Miller (Kiah), Tabitha Smith, Daniel Smith and Christina Smith; and great-grandchildren, William and Madalyn Miller. She was preceded in death by her husband of 38 years, Samuel Pierson; and brother, Richard Neese. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Carmel Christian Church, 463 East Main St., Carmel, IN 46032.
A Memorial Service will be held Sunday, September 20, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. at Carmel Christian Church, 463 E. Main St., Carmel, IN. A live stream to the service will be on the Carmel Christian Church Facebook page. Final care and arrangements are entrusted to Shirley Brothers Fishers-Castleton Chapel. www.shirleybrothers.com
.