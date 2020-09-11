1/1
Paula Eileen Neese Pierson
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Paula's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Paula Eileen Neese Pierson

Carmel - 85, of Carmel, passed away March 12, 2020. She was born July 3, 1934 in Indianapolis, IN, to the late Basil and Pauline Neese. She grew up with her grandparents in Lebanon, IN, and graduated from Broad Ripple High School in 1952. Paula married Samuel Pierson in 1966. She was a legal secretary for many years. Paula was a member of Linwood Christian Church for 53 years where she was Chairman of the Board and elevated to Elder Emeritus. She worked on the Regional Nurture and Certification Team for CTS for 10 years. Paula was also a member of Carmel Christian Church.

Paula is survived by her step-children, Christopher Pierson (Melissa), Daniel Pierson (Summer Jourdan), April Rose (Thomas) and Anita Smith (David); grandchildren, Matthew Miller (Kelsey), Kristin Miller, Nathan Miller (Kiah), Tabitha Smith, Daniel Smith and Christina Smith; and great-grandchildren, William and Madalyn Miller. She was preceded in death by her husband of 38 years, Samuel Pierson; and brother, Richard Neese. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Carmel Christian Church, 463 East Main St., Carmel, IN 46032.

A Memorial Service will be held Sunday, September 20, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. at Carmel Christian Church, 463 E. Main St., Carmel, IN. A live stream to the service will be on the Carmel Christian Church Facebook page. Final care and arrangements are entrusted to Shirley Brothers Fishers-Castleton Chapel. www.shirleybrothers.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Sep. 11 to Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
20
Memorial service
12:00 PM
Carmel Christian Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Shirley Brothers Fishers / Castleton Chapel
9900 Allisonville Road
Fishers, IN 46038
(317) 841-7878
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved