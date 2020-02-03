|
|
Paula Gayle (Pfotenhauer) Baugh
Paula Gayle (Pfotenhauer) Baugh, 61, died Saturday, February 1, 2020. Paula was born on September 17, 1958 to Marcia (Warren) Wood and Terry Pfotenhauer in Carmel. Paula attended Broad Ripple High School before going on to earn a Bachelor's in Nursing at Ball State University. She studied abroad in Scotland during college and fell in love with the UK, maintaining a love for British television and British & Scottish culture long after. Paula worked for several years as a nurse after graduating from Ball State, before returning to her studies at the University of South Florida where she completed a Master's in Public Health. Paula was a brilliant woman, and hardworking. She moved back to Indiana and began to teach health education to all ages of children at The Ruth Lilly Center for Health Education in Indianapolis. In 1991, she met the love of her life, Gary Albert Baugh. They married and had two children, Spencer Gordon and Gemma Alexandra. Paula and Gary were devoted parents who loved and supported their children unconditionally. Paula volunteered extensively at Woodbrook Elementary and Clay Middle School where her children attended. She served as the enthusiastic and organized co-leader of Girl Scout Troop 1311 for 8 years, and she always wanted to ensure that her daughter and all the girls in the troop were able to learn, to feel valued and accepted, and to have fun. Paula also loved her westie, Winston, and could be known to happily spot any westie on the Monon Trail in the years after Winston passed away. She loved to spend time walking on the Monon or in Central Park in Carmel, and enjoyed family vacations to Maine and Florida to spend peaceful time in nature. Paula was the kind of person whose honesty and compassion often brought forth family and friends in search of support or advice. She loved spending time with her extensive family, including her sister, Pam (Pfotenhauer) Goad, and brothers, Mark Pfotenhauer and Michael Pfotenhauer, and their families, and her stepmother, Sue Pfotenhauer. On July 25, 2007, Gary passed away, and Paula went on to raise her two children with the support of her loved ones and with strength and grace through unimaginable grief. In the years following Gary's passing, Paula was grateful to become even closer to her sisters-in-law, Gloria (Baugh) Chilton, Georgia (Baugh) Ferraro, Glenda (Baugh) Manzi, Gail (Baugh) Brady, Gwen (Baugh) Tudor and Sandy Baugh, and their families. Today, Spencer and Gemma and the entirety of their extended family and friends look to Paula's life of strength and grace for guidance now that she is gone.
Funeral services will be held at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens, 9700 Allisonville Rd, Indianapolis, IN 46250, on Saturday, February 8. Public are welcome to arrive at 10am, and funeral services will take place at 12pm, with burial following. All funeral arrangements have been made by Flanner Buchanan of Carmel, (317) 848-2929, who can provide additional information upon request.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Feb. 3 to Feb. 4, 2020