Indianapolis - March 10, 1961 - April 6, 2019. Paula Attended Decatur Central High School where she graduated in 1979. Paula played the clarinet for the DCHS Concert & Marching Bands. Preceded in death by both Parents; Otis Paul & Marilyn Mae Bennett; Nephew; Jordan Michael Baxter; Sister; Denise Kay Shaw (Bennett). We love you forever & will always be missed, never forgotten, Love your Sister Sue Baxter (Bennett); Nephews Jacob & Joel.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Apr. 10, 2019
