Paula M. Hanover
Indianapolis - Paula M. Hanover, 95, of Indianapolis passed away on September 22, 2019. She is survived by her two children, Charles Hanover (and family) of Carmel, and Marilyn Hanover of Penhook, Virginia.
Celebration of Life services will be on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 11:00 am at Flanner Buchanan - Carmel, 325 E Carmel Drive, Carmel, with visitation beginning at 10:00 am. Burial will be at Washington Park North Cemetery.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Sept. 24 to Sept. 26, 2019