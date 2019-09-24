Services
Flanner Buchanan – Carmel
325 E Carmel Dr
Carmel, IN 46032
(317) 848-2929
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Flanner Buchanan – Carmel
325 E Carmel Dr
Carmel, IN 46032
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Flanner Buchanan – Carmel
325 E Carmel Dr
Carmel, IN 46032
Paula M. Hanover


1923 - 2019
Paula M. Hanover Obituary
Paula M. Hanover

Indianapolis - Paula M. Hanover, 95, of Indianapolis passed away on September 22, 2019. She is survived by her two children, Charles Hanover (and family) of Carmel, and Marilyn Hanover of Penhook, Virginia.

Celebration of Life services will be on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 11:00 am at Flanner Buchanan - Carmel, 325 E Carmel Drive, Carmel, with visitation beginning at 10:00 am. Burial will be at Washington Park North Cemetery.

Further information and condolences may be offered at www.flannerbuchanan.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Sept. 24 to Sept. 26, 2019
