Paulette Dee Hampton Faust
Indianapolis - Paulette Dee Hampton Faust, 70, Indianapolis, passed away May 10, 2020.
Drive-through viewing Friday May 22 from 2 p.m.~ 4 p.m. at Stuart Mortuary. Saturday Celebration of Life service private with visitation from 11 a.m.~12 p.m. at Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church. Interment at Sutherland Park Cemetery.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 19 to May 21, 2020.