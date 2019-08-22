|
Paulette Regina Harris
- - Paulette Harris, 70, passed away August 17th at American Village in Indpls. Paulette was born to the late Leroy and Iona Jeanette (Casey) Johnson on May 6, 1949 in Madisonville, KY.
Paulette was a homemaker and was previously employed by RCA and Arcadia Nursing Home.
Paulette leaves to cherish her memory loving companion James Jones, Jr., daughters, Jenee' Harris, Peru and Ashley Killebrew, Kokomo; son Reginald Baletine, Kokomo. Brothers, Darrell Johnson (Michelle) and Glenn Johnson (Anthony) and sister Karim Haskins of Indpls.
Paulette was preceded in death by 3 siblings and her late husband Cooper Harris.
Visitation Friday 2-4pm at Bluitt & Son Funeral Home, Kokomo. Service Saturday 10:30am with calling at 9am, at East Side MBC, 2845 Baltimore Ave, Indianapolis. Final Interment Lincoln Memory Gardens Cemetery.
Arrangements by Bluitt and Son Funeral Home. www.bluittandson.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Aug. 22, 2019