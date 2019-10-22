|
Pauline H. (Ingraham) Gaddis
Indianapolis - age 79, passed away October 13, 2019. Pauline attended Shortridge High School. She was married to Norman Gaddis I and to their union, five sons were born. Pauline attended First Baptist Church. She retired from Westvaco of Indianapolis after being employed for over 32 years as a machine operator and later became an accomplished die setter. She leaves to cherish her memory to her sons: Robert L., Patrick E., Frederick R., Rodney A. and Norman L. Gaddis Jr.; nine grandchildren; brother, Patrick Suber; a host of loving family and friends. Services: 12pm on Friday, October 25, 2019 with visitation from 10am until time of service at Lavenia & Summers Home for Funerals. Interment: New Crown Cemetery.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019