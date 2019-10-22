Services
Lavenia & Summers Home for Funerals - Indianapolis
5811 East 38th Street
Indianapolis, IN 46218
(317) 547-5814
Resources
More Obituaries for Pauline Gaddis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pauline H. (Ingraham) Gaddis

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Pauline H. (Ingraham) Gaddis Obituary
Pauline H. (Ingraham) Gaddis

Indianapolis - age 79, passed away October 13, 2019. Pauline attended Shortridge High School. She was married to Norman Gaddis I and to their union, five sons were born. Pauline attended First Baptist Church. She retired from Westvaco of Indianapolis after being employed for over 32 years as a machine operator and later became an accomplished die setter. She leaves to cherish her memory to her sons: Robert L., Patrick E., Frederick R., Rodney A. and Norman L. Gaddis Jr.; nine grandchildren; brother, Patrick Suber; a host of loving family and friends. Services: 12pm on Friday, October 25, 2019 with visitation from 10am until time of service at Lavenia & Summers Home for Funerals. Interment: New Crown Cemetery.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Pauline's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now