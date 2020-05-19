Pauline McFarland
Indianapolis - Pauline passed away on May 14, 2020. She is survived by her daughters; Jackie, Betty, Gloria, Alnita, Marcella and son, George. Service is 130 p.m., on Friday, May 22, 2020 at Crown Hill Funeral Home, with visitation from 1130 a.m.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 19 to May 20, 2020.