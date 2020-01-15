|
|
Pauline Shultz (Anderson) Cazzell
Pauline Shultz (Anderson) Cazzell was welcomed into her heavenly home on January 13, 2020 while her children and grandchildren sang sweet hymns at her side. She was 15 days short of reaching 100 years, a birthday she was joyfully anticipating, but recently she confessed that "it was just a number". She was born on January 28, 1920 to Margarette and Hollis Anderson in Marion, Indiana. She spent her very full life loving and serving those around her whether through her career at the Indiana Bell Telephone Company, from which she retired in 1983, or her ministry alongside her husband Marion who served in various Assembly of God churches around the state of Indiana. Pauline was a faithful servant of her Lord Jesus and reached many through her kind letters and phone calls. Even in her final years at Westside Garden Plaza and at Eagle Creek Healthcare, she spread the love of Christ through her good humor, kind smile and friendly words. People loved her wherever she went.
She was preceded in death by her parents, sisters Vida and Dorothea Mae and brother Dale Anderson, her first husband Charles Koons and her second husband Marion Cazzell. She is survived by three sons, Dale (Laura) Koons, Paul (Renae) Koons and Neal (Donna) Koons; three step-sons, Jerry (Patty) Cazzell, Daniel (Beverly) Cazzell and Timothy Cazzell; grandchildren Kevin, Megan (Myers), Shannon (Schrage) and Colin Koons, Wesley and Shawn Koons, Matthew Koons, Pamela (Koester), Kimberly (Tudor), Jeffrey and Gregory Cazzell, Jennifer (Borman) and Brian Cazzell; 30 great grandchildren and 11 great-great grandchildren.
Visitation will be Thursday, January 16th from 5:00 to 8:00 pm with services Friday, January 17 at 11:00am, both at Flanner Buchanan - Speedway, 2950 North High School Road, Speedway, Indiana. There will be a graveside service at 2:30 pm, at Grant Memorial Park, 1606 W. 26th Street, Marion, Indiana.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020