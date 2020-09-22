1/
Peachie Carlton
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Peachie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Peachie Carlton

Mooresville - Peachie Beatrice Carlton, 95 of Mooresville, passed away peacefully on September 19, 2020. She was born on January 8, 1925 in Mount Vernon, Kentucky, to the late Neal and Elizabeth (Barron) McFerron. She married Edard V. Carlton and they were married 25 years before his death in 1976. Peachie worked as a factory worker for several years, but she eventually retired as a house cleaner at the age of 90. She was a devoted member of the Springhill Christian Center Church. Peachie is survived by her loving daughters, Betty (Terry) Slater, Judy (Bob) Hizer; 3 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren, and 1 great-great grandchild. Preceding her in death were her parents; husband; son, Edward Smith; daughter, Joan Wright; brothers, William and Fred McFerron; sisters, Viola Moody and Mary Messer; granddaughter, Kathy Slater; and great-grandson Tevon Slater. Services will be held at Hall-Baker Funeral Home, Plainfield, IN 46168 on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at 1:00 PM, with visitation starting at 11:00 AM. Entombment is to follow in Lincoln Memory Gardens, Whitestown IN. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Springhill Christian Center 12150 N Rooker Rd Mooresville, IN 46158. Online contributions may be made at www.bakerfuneralservice.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Sep. 22 to Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
24
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Hall-Baker Funeral Services
Send Flowers
SEP
24
Service
01:00 PM
Hall-Baker Funeral Services
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hall-Baker Funeral Services
339 East Main Street
Plainfield, IN 46168
(317) 839-3366
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved