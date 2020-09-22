Peachie Carlton
Mooresville - Peachie Beatrice Carlton, 95 of Mooresville, passed away peacefully on September 19, 2020. She was born on January 8, 1925 in Mount Vernon, Kentucky, to the late Neal and Elizabeth (Barron) McFerron. She married Edard V. Carlton and they were married 25 years before his death in 1976. Peachie worked as a factory worker for several years, but she eventually retired as a house cleaner at the age of 90. She was a devoted member of the Springhill Christian Center Church. Peachie is survived by her loving daughters, Betty (Terry) Slater, Judy (Bob) Hizer; 3 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren, and 1 great-great grandchild. Preceding her in death were her parents; husband; son, Edward Smith; daughter, Joan Wright; brothers, William and Fred McFerron; sisters, Viola Moody and Mary Messer; granddaughter, Kathy Slater; and great-grandson Tevon Slater. Services will be held at Hall-Baker Funeral Home, Plainfield, IN 46168 on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at 1:00 PM, with visitation starting at 11:00 AM. Entombment is to follow in Lincoln Memory Gardens, Whitestown IN. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Springhill Christian Center 12150 N Rooker Rd Mooresville, IN 46158. Online contributions may be made at www.bakerfuneralservice.com
