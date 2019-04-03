|
Pearlie Mae Grider
Indianapolis - Pearlie Mae Grider, 79, passed away on Wednesday March 27, 2019. On Friday, April 5, there will be a Celebration of Life Service at 11:00 a.m. with visitation from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at Puritan Missionary Baptist Church, and interment at Crown Hill Cemetery.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Stuart Mortuary, Inc. Expressions of condolence and sympathy should be directed to: www.stuartmortuary.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Apr. 3, 2019