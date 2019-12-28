|
Pearline Manning
Pearline Manning, 101, passed away December 26, 2019. A member of Olivet Missionary Baptist Church, she owned and operated a childcare business.
On Friday January 3, there will be a Celebration of Life Service at 12 p.m. with viewing from 10 a.m. until time of service at Olivet Missionary Baptist Church, 4141 North High School Road and interment at Crown Hill Cemetery.
She leaves to cherish her memory a son, Wesley Manning, Jr.; two daughters, Parthenia Honor and Dottie Matthews, and a progeny of four generations which includes grandchildren, great grandchildren, great great grandchildren and great great great grandchildren.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, 2019