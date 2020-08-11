Pearson A. Burks, Sr.
Pearson A. Burks, Sr. 79 years old, passed away on Tuesday August 4, 2020. He was born in Learned, MS on June 14, 1941 to Will and Evangeline Burks. He attended Crispus Attucks, and graduated from Shortridge High School. After his honorable discharge from the U.S. Army, he began a thirty year career with UPS as their 1st black driver, retiring as a Center Manager of Carmel, IN. He was a loving husband, awesome father an even better grandfather, the best brother, uncle, cousin and friend. He is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Shirley; his children, Pearson Jr., Kristal and David I (Tyra); his grandchildren, Lauren, Taylor and David II; his sisters, Doris Benifield (Arneuwell), Clara Burks-Jones, Larnell Burks-Bagley, Jarnell Burks-Craig (Pack), Mable Covington, Marvis Olson, Agnes (Donald) Burks-Ward, and Wanda Burks-Bell; his brothers, Derrick (Celeste) and Darrell Burks; and his aunt, Millie Moore. Pearson is also remembered by many nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.
On Friday, August 14, there will be a drive-thru viewing at Stuart Mortuary located at 2201 N. Illinois St. from 5PM until 8PM, an additional viewing on Saturday August 15, from 10AM until 12PM at Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church located at 1003 W. 16th Street. Funeral service is private. Committal and internment will be at Crown Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made in his name to the American Heart Association
.