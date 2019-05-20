|
Peggy Ann Melvin
Indianapolis - 75, passed away on Saturday, May 18, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was born on June 28, 1943 in Indianapolis to the late George Anthony Kraeszig and Mary Rose (Lucid) Kraeszig. Peggy graduated from Sacred Heart High School, class of 1961. She was a devoted and loving wife, mother and dog owner. Peggy was also referred to as "Curley" or Aunt "Curley." She and her husband, Jerry, bought and sold five restaurant/lounges in her 30 year career. Survivors include her husband of 53 years, Jerry Lee Melvin; children, Barbara Marks, Angie Finley (Sean), Amy Winscott (Richard) and Anthony Melvin; siblings, Georgianna Borski (Mike), Dennis Kraeszig (Mona), Joe Kraeszig (Susie), Barbara Henry and Katie Bayer; grandchildren, Lauren Marks, Jarred Marks, Jannai Smith, Bryan Smith, Sam Melvin, Casey Melvin and Alivia Finley; and great-grandchildren, Braydon, Nevaysia, Jaeyla, T.J. and I.M. She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Linda Cuffel. Family and friends will gather on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 from 4 to 8 p.m. in Lauck & Veldhof Funeral & Cremation Services, 1458 S. Meridian Street. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at 11 a.m. in Holy Name Catholic Church, 89 N. 17th Ave., Beech Grove, with prayers being said prior to Mass at the funeral home at 10:30 a.m. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery. To share an online condolence with the family, please visit www.LauckFuneralHome.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on May 20, 2019