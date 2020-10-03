1/1
Peggy Ann (Thomas) Young
1934 - 2020
Peggy Ann (Thomas) Young

Stamford, CT - YOUNG, Peggy Ann (Thomas), 85, passed away peacefully on September 22, 2020 at Long Ridge Post-Acute Care in Stamford.

Born on December 4, 1934 in Indianapolis, Peggy graduated from Broad Ripple HS in 1952. She relocated to Royal Oak, MI, Sarasota, FL and finally Stamford, CT.

Peggy is survived by daughter Terry Trierweiler, son Andy Young, grandson Kevin Trierweiler, granddaughter Stephanie Trierweiler, stepsons Robert Young and Mike Young and several nieces, nephews and cousins in the Indianapolis area.

For videoconference memorial information, visit https://www.gravesmedley.com/obituaries/Peggy-Young-11/#!/PhotosVideos or email terrytrierweiler@yahoo.com or andrewayoung@att.net.




Published in The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2020.
